NYPD Identifies 21-Year-Old Manhattan Victim Who Died in Drunk Driving Accident

The NYPD has identified the victim of a drunk driving accident in Manhattan's East Village. Raife Milligan, 21, was a biochemistry student at NYU and aspiring to become a doctor. Unfortunately he met with an accident on Monday and later succumbed to his injuries.

Milligan was hit by a Chevy Camaro when he was crossing the street East Houston Street near First Avenue around 2:45 a.m. He was immediately transported to the Bellevue Hospital in critical condition but unfortunately could not be saved.

The police officials identified the driver of the Camaro, as Michael de Guzman 48, who was driving in an inebriated state. He was apprehended on the scene and was originally charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired, as per the NY post.

However, the police suspects that Milligan's death could add a few more charges against Guzman.

Funds for Milligan's funeral were being raised on GoFundMe, to help with the financial burden. The organizer Donna Begle asked for prayers for the Milligan family that is devastated and is going through an extremely difficult time.

She wrote, "the unexpected death of a child is an unimaginable loss that no one can prepare for," adding further that Milligan "loved life to the fullest always thinking of others first," and often volunteered for "delivering food to the elderly" in New York.

"Raife was one in a million. Brilliant beyond his years. Saying he will be missed is an understatement. He impacted so many lives in a positive way and will be greatly missed,".