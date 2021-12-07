Drunk Driver Plows Into a Group of 13 Cyclists in Mexico City [Video]

The recklessness of a drunk driver put the lives of at least 13 cyclists in jeopardy on Sunday, December 5 in Mexico City. An intoxicated man plowed his car into a group of cyclists from the rear in the borough of CoyoacÃ¡n, Mexican newspaper Milenio reported. A CCTV footage of the incident showed the driver, identified as RenÃ© Cruz, 37, apparently losing control of his car, abruptly switching from the middle to the right lane, and crashing into the cyclists.

According to Milenio, witnesses held the drunk driver captive and even assaulted him until the police arrived and arrested him. According to the online news portal Infobae, a man in the passenger seat of the car, Alejandro MartÃ­nez, 27, was taken into custody for interfering with Cruz's arrest. Charges on Cruz were not clear at the moment.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum called the horrific incident sad and terrible. "It's terrible that people in a state of drunkenness are circulating and fortunately authorities detained him and (he will be prosecuted under) the full weight of the law," she said.

Victims

A video of the incident obtained by DailyMail showed a bunch of cyclists rear-ended by a speeding car. The injured cyclists were tended to by the first responders. Four of the victims suffered head trauma. A man, 58, and three women, 42, 53, and 54 were receiving treatment for head trauma as of Monday, Milenio reported. A 27-year-old woman along with two other women, both aged 42 and three men aged 36, 45, and 51, suffered fractures. A man, 34, and a woman, 45 suffered bruises and were released from the hospital. No causality has been reported so far in the case.

The cyclists affected in the incident belonged to a running and cycling club out of the Mexico City borough of Xochimilco. They were in the middle of a 19 mile-ride from Xochimilco to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City when crashed by Cruz.