NYPD Chaplain, Bronx Pastor Arrested for Trying to Solicit a Prostitute

An NYPD chaplain has been arrested for allegedly trying to hire a prostitute in the Bronx. Rev. Michael Eguino, 40, was charged with patronizing prostitution, according to the authorities.

Eguino was off duty when he was arrested at 11:20 a.m. Friday at a motel in Pelham Gardens, according to sources who spoke to the New York Post and New York Daily News.

Eguino was appointed an NYPD chaplain in August 2021. He also served as a spiritual director for NYPD Manhattan, Bronx, and Staten Island Holy Name Society. The chaplain was ordained a Catholic priest back in July 2015, and was serving as a pastor at St. Anselm Church in the Bronx.

Eguino's Attorney Denies Allegations

Eguino's attorney, Oliver Storch, said detectives took his client into custody in the lobby of Storch's lower Manhattan office just before the two were to meet about the allegations.

The lawyer said reports that Eguino had been arrested at a Bronx motel were false, and that the father was taken into custody at his office building after being notified of the charges.

The priest was not arrested while in the act of soliciting a prostitute but based on a "prior allegation of a woman who is not a prostitute but a troubled individual who Father Eguino had counseled in the past," Storch said.

Archdiocese of New York Releases Statement

The Archdiocese of New York released a statement to parishioners of Saint Anselm Parish in the Bronx, regarding Father Eguino.

"As you may have heard in the media, an allegation of inappropriate behavior with an adult woman has been made against your pastor, Father Michael Eguino. While it is painful for all to hear this, our people have expressed that they appreciate hearing from us directly."

Father Eguino denies the allegations and maintains the presumption of his innocence. However, for the good of the parish, Father Eguino has voluntarily stepped away from the parish while the matter is investigated.

As always, the Archdiocese of New York will cooperate with the investigation by the appropriate authorities. During this time, we remain united in prayer for all those involved, especially the parish family of St. Anselm."