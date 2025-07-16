Man Kills Ex-Wife's New Boyfriend as He Sang Karaoke with Her at Buckeye Lake Bar

A man has been arrested after police say he fatally shot his former wife's new boyfriend as they broke out in a duet at a Buckeye Lake bar.

Richard Lindgren, 59, fled to South Carolina in the wake of the crime and was arrested after a nationwide warrant was issued for him in connection with the death of 42-year-old Benjamin Hawk, the Licking County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Facebook.

Lindgren Shot Hawk in the Back of the Head as He Sang Karaoke with His Ex-Wife

Just before midnight on Friday, police responded to reports of a shooting at Louie's Corner House in Buckeye Lake, which is about a 35-minute drive east of Columbus. When sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene, they found Hawk deceased with a gunshot wound.

According to court documents, Hawk and Lindgren's ex-wife were singing karaoke on the bar's outdoor patio when Lindgren came from behind Hawk and shot him in the back of the head with a small handgun.

Debbie Williamson, the bar owner, told The Columbus Dispatch the shooting was "very traumatizing." She added that she was sitting outside when she heard what sounded like a firework. She said the karaoke singer "got like three words out" of his song before he was shot.

When she looked at the commotion, she said she saw a man running out of the gate of the beer garden as people chased him. She added neither the victim nor the suspect was a local or a bar regular.

Lindgren Previously Threatened Hawk for Being in Relationship with His Ex-Wife, Violated a Protection Order



According to reports, Lindgren had threatened Hawk in the past, knowing he was in a relationship with his ex-wife. Records also show Lindgren violated a protection order earlier this year.

Police announced Lindgren was taken into custody a day after the shooting. His car was stopped in Orangeburg, about nine hours south of Buckeye Lake, by a South Carolina State Trooper. The trooper also had help from Orangeburg County Sheriff's deputies.

GoFundMe for Hawk

Hawk's brother, David, created a GoFundMe page for burial costs. He said Hawk was "murdered in cold blood," and he leaves behind two young daughters.

Hawk said his brother was "loved by many and never met a stranger." "He always looked out for those around him and would give his very last to someone in need, even if it meant he had to go without," the GoFundMe page read.