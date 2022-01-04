NYC Man Dies After Attempting to Jump Subway Turnstile in Freak Accident Caught on Video

A disturbing video has emerged of the moment a 28-year-old man fatally snapped his neck while attempting to jump a subway turnstile in New York City.

Christopher De La Cruz was pronounced dead following the incident that took place at the Forest Hills-71st Avenue train station in Queens at about 6:45 a.m. on Sunday.

De La Cruz Jumped Over the Turnstile to 'Evade the Fare'

The video footage shows De La Cruz making a series of failed attempts at jumping over a turnstile after entering the subway station. De La Cruz, who is seen wearing a backpack, even drops his phone during his struggle to get his feet over the turnstile.

He then stumbles back briefly before trying to hop over another turnstile. He was on his way to work and was trying to jump over the barricade in an attempt to "evade the fare," which is about $2.75, police said, adding that he had been drinking.

On his final attempt, he is seen hoisting himself up before losing his balance and flipping over the barrier, falling to the concrete floor and breaking his neck.He is seen lying motionless on the ground in the moments that follow.

WARNING: The following video is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised:

Police and EMS personnel responded to a 911 call regarding a man lying unconscious on the mezzanine floor of the station, and found De La Cruz dead at the scene. The city medical examiner has yet to determine the exact cause of death.



'He Made a Mistake'

De La Cruz's father was crestfallen over his son's accidental death.

"What can I say?" the father told New York Daily News. "He did a mistake." De La Cruz is survived by a 4 -year-old son.

"He was a nice guy," he added. "He was a good father."