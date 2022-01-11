NY Woman Abducted, Sexually Tortured, Abused by Husband and His Girlfriend

An upstate New York man and his girlfriend were arrested late last week over allegations they both brutally tortured the man's estranged wife over the course of nearly a week starting New Year's Eve.

Justin J. Wilson, 31, and Nicole K. Elmore, 35, are facing charges of kidnapping, assault with intent to disfigure and aggravated sexual abuse over shocking allegations made by the 37-year-old victim.

According to the victim, whose identity has not been revealed, the gruesome saga began New Year's Eve, when her husband and his new girlfriend showed up at her residence in Gloversville, New York.

'I Thought I Was Going to Die'

Wilson was allegedly armed with a gun and forced his way into the home. Eventually, the victim says she was ordered to lie face down in the back of the duo's SUV. "I was afraid that he would severely hurt me if I didn't," the woman said in court documents obtained by The Daily Gazette.

The victim said she was eventually taken to a trailer after a 45-minute-long drive in which the alleged perpetrators are said to have blared "gangster rap music." She was then was severely beaten, thrown and locked inside of a room containing a pit bull.

"Throughout the entire time I was with Justin, he was threatening to kill me and told me if I didn't kill myself, he would kill me," the woman told New York State Police before adding that she was beaten, burned and sodomized. "I thought I was going to die," she said about the horrific ordeal.

Victim Sodomized, Forced to Perform Oral Sex on Wilson

When she woke up the next day, the victim was allegedly taken to another room where she was forced to undress before she was burned on her hand, forearm, ribcage and back.

On the third day, the woman was forced to clean dog feces from the trailer before being forced to perform oral sex on Wilson. After that, she was allegedly told she wasn't good enough and then directed to put her hand down on a flat surface. The woman says she next remembers seeing her husband cutting off the edge of her right-hand pinky finger. Wilson then allegedly used a flame in a crude effort to cauterize the wound, the victim claimed.

The following day the woman said she was sodomized by Wilson with a baseball bat. On the fifth day, she was taken to a motel by Wilson and Elmore, where the torture continued.

She attested to being whipped with a charging cable attached to a wrench, sexually assaulted with a ring taken off of her hand by Wilson, and forced to put her head in a toilet filled with urine, according to court documents. Wilson also attempted to drown her in a hot tub there, the victim told police.

Wilson and Elmore Arrested After Victim Managed to Escape

The victim was able to escape as Wilson allegedly drove her around in his SUV. She was told to lay face-down in the back of the SUV but when her tormentor stopped at an unknown residence and went inside, she fled to a local grocery store for help. However, she was refused entry because she was not wearing a mask. She eventually took a cab to her grandfather's home. Her grandfather rushed her to nearby Nathan Littauer Hospital before calling police.

Wilson was arrested late Thursday evening after a two-hour standoff. Elmore was arrested after being located inside a vehicle. Both remain in jail and have pleaded not guilty. Their next court appearance is scheduled for February 7.