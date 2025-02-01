NY Father Kills 14-Year-Old Daughter in Pakistan Over Her 'Objectionable' TikTok Videos Because She Brought Shame to the Family

A New York man has been arrested after he allegedly admitted to killing his teenage daughter because he did not approve of her TikTok content.

The victim, 14-year-old Hira Anwar from New York, was killed allegedly by her father in Quetta, Pakistan, near the Afghan border.

Hira was Shot Dead by Father, Uncle for Bringing Dishonor to the Family

Hira was fatally shot by her father and an uncle on Monday night, several days after arriving in Pakistan on what she had been told was a family vacation, the police said. The authorities called her death an "honor killing" – the killing of a person by a relative or family member for bringing dishonor to the family.

In a chilling confession in Quetta, the capital of the southwestern province of Balochistan, Hira's father, Anwar ul-Haq, said she had brought shame to the family by posting what he called inappropriate videos online, the police said.

Hira's Family Did Not Agree with Her 'Dressing, Lifestyle, and Social Gathering,' 'Objectionable' TikTok Content

"Our investigation so far has found that the family had an objection to her dressing, lifestyle, and social gathering," said police investigator Zohaib Mohsin.

Haq had recently moved his family to his native Pakistan after living for 25 years in New York, where Hira was born and raised. Hira, police said, was allegedly lured out of the country under the guise of visiting extended family in Pakistan, and then killed her.

When she lived in the U.S., Hira began creating TikTok content he found "objectionable," her father told police. He said she continued making content on the social media platform after they moved to Pakistan, according to CNN. Haq has been charged with murder. In Pakistan, he could face a mandatory life imprisonment if convicted.