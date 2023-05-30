Nvidia to Release New Superchip to Drive AI Frenzy; Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft Among First Users

Nvidia Corp., which is riding high on an AI-fueled stock surge, said it would manufacture an array of highly advanced AI products including a new supercomputer.

Nvidia's market capitalization is closing in on the $1 trillion mark, at which point the company will join the likes of Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon in the market cap hall of fame. The company's stock has surged more than 170 percent so far this year, driven by the AI frenzy.

Tipping Point

"We're now at the tipping point of a new computing era with accelerated computing and AI that's been embraced by almost every computing and cloud company in the world ... It will give nonplayable characters conversational skills so they can respond to questions with lifelike personalities that evolve," said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Huang, who founded Nvidia in 1993, said among the new products in the pipeline is a large memory AI supercomputer platform known as DGX GH200. This platform is instrumental for developers who work on building big language models for AI chatbots. According to Nvidia, the DGX GH200 platform can be used as a blueprint for future hyperscale generative AI infrastructure.

The Superchip

Nvidia expects tech giants Alphabet, Facebook parent Meta Platforms and Microsoft will deploy the DGX GH200. This superchip eliminates the need for a traditional CPU-to-GPU PCIe connection by combining an Arm-based NVIDIA Grace CPU with an NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU in the same package, using NVIDIA NVLink-C2C chip interconnects. "This increases the bandwidth between GPU and CPU by 7x compared with the latest PCIe technology, slashes interconnect power consumption by more than 5x, and provides a 600GB Hopper architecture GPU building block for DGX GH200 supercomputers," the company says.

Huang, who is among the world's richest people, also said the chip behemoth will release more than 400 systems configurations into the market. These will be powered by Hopper, Grace, Ada Lovelace and Bluefield CPU architectures.

Huang also said the $46 trillion global manufacturing sector will become more digitised with the help of AI and Nvidia will lead the efforts with the latest chip platforms. "The world's largest industries make physical things ... Building them digitally first can save billions," Huang said, according to MarketWatch.

Huang added that Nvidia is building its own massive AI supercomputer, which is called Nvidia Helios. The new class of AI supercomputer connects 256 Grace Hopper superchips Into massive, 1-exaflop, 144TB GPU for giant models powering generative AI, recommender systems and data processing, Nvidia said.

"Generative AI, large language models and recommender systems are the digital engines of the modern economy ... DGX GH200 AI supercomputers integrate NVIDIA's most advanced accelerated computing and networking technologies to expand the frontier of AI," Huang said.

Bullish sentiments over the beneficial impact of artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT on businesses has given the US stock market a rare push this year. According to reports earlier this month, the rally in several key stocks helped the S&P 500 index gain as much as 9 percent so far this year. This was mainly driven by optimism that new technologies will increase the profitability of corporates.