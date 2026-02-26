NVIDIA CEO Announces Agentic AI Inflection Point; Tech Race Remodeling Nations

Nvidia reports $68.1 billion quarterly revenue, up 73%.

Jensen Huang says agentic AI driving infrastructure demand.

Data center revenue rose 75% year over year.

Company cites sovereign AI growth across multiple countries.

NVIDIA chief executive Jensen Huang announced Wednesday that the artificial intelligence revolution in the world had hit a critical milestone, positioning computing capability as the key currency of growth in both businesses and countries.

At the seventh annual earnings of the company in the fourth quarter, Huang said the age of agentic AI has come into reality, with the highest level of demand seen in data centres, cloud providers and involving sovereign governments. The comments were made as NVIDIA reported Q4 revenue of $68.1 billion, which is an increase of 73% compared to the same period last year, and is higher than the forecast of $66.2 billion by S&P Capital IQ.

Compute as National Power and Engine of Revenue.

In the new AI world, compute is equal to revenues, he informed investors. Avoiding compute, there can be no token manufacturing. Revenues can not be increased without tokens, which is literally all about the issue of selecting an architecture that suits performance per watt.

According to the company chief financial officer, Colette Kress, NVIDIA nearly tripled its Sovereign AI business year-on-year to over $30 billion due to its customers in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the UK.

The fourth-quarter performance of NVIDIA highlighted the size of the AI infrastructure deployment. Data centre revenue was also up 75 per cent per annum to $62billion whereas over the entire fiscal year data centre revenue stood at 194billion, up 68 per cent.

The firm steered revenue of first quarter of $78 billion, or within 2% or 77 per cent of year-on-year growth wherein the major share of the growth would be in the form of data centres. The quarterly net income stood at $42.96 billion, 94% higher and gross margin was 75%. Revenue was up 65% to $215.9 billion.

Artificial Intelligence alliances, Claude Cowork Platform

Huang brought attention to the strengthening partnership with Anthropic in his address. "This quarter we have declared collaboration with Anthropic and an investment amounting to $10 billion in their business," he said, referring to Claude Cowork agent platform, which he said was revolutionary. He wrote, "Claude Cowork and OpenAI are rocketing compute demand and that the ChatGPT moment of agentic AI has come around."

On OpenAI, Huang announced the release of 'GPT-5.3 Codex,' which was trained on Grace Blackwell and NVLink 72 systems, and added that the company still has engineered a partnership deal with OpenAI.

NVIDIA officials said they were not aware of how much imports would be permitted into China as there is still uncertainty with regard to US export ban on advanced semiconductor technology, despite the race by cloud customers in North America, Europe and Asia to build AI infrastructure faster than ever before.

