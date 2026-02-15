Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Pulls Out Of India AI Impact Summit

Nvidia has confirmed that its Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang will not attend the India AI Impact Summit scheduled to begin next week in New Delhi, citing unforeseen circumstances that have forced the cancellation of his visit.

Huang was earlier slated to travel to India and address the media on February 17, but the company said the trip has now been called off.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Jensen Huang is unable to travel to India at this time," Nvidia said in a statement, without elaborating on the reasons behind the decision.

The US chipmaker, however, underscored that Huang's absence would not dilute its engagement with the event or with India's fast-growing artificial intelligence ecosystem. "NVIDIA remains deeply committed to the AI Impact Summit and to India's rapidly advancing AI ecosystem," the company said.

Nvidia VP Jay Puri to Lead Delegation

Nvidia added that a senior leadership team will represent the company at the summit. The delegation will be led by Executive Vice President Jay Puri and will participate in engagements highlighting India's AI researchers, startups, developers and ecosystem partners involved in building the country's AI infrastructure.

The India AI Impact Summit is scheduled to be held from February 16 to February 20 in New Delhi. The event is expected to draw wide global participation despite Huang's absence.

Several prominent technology leaders remain on the guest list, including Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. In addition, ministers, policymakers and officials from more than 45 countries are expected to attend various sessions and discussions.

A number of global leaders have also confirmed their participation, among them French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish President Pedro Sánchez, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam. Representatives from the United Nations and other international institutions are also expected to be present.