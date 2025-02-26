NSA Sex Chat Scandal Erupts: Tulsi Gabbard Fires 100+ Intel Officers in Explosive Crackdown

Tulsi Gabbard, the newly confirmed Director of National Intelligence, has ordered the termination of over 100 intelligence officers for their involvement in an alleged obscene and pornographic chat scandal on the NSA's Intelink messaging platform.

Investigations revealed that employees from various intelligence agencies used the platform, originally created for professional discussions, to engage in explicit conversations under the guise of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Topics reportedly included gender-reassignment surgery, hormone therapy, and other sexually explicit discussions.

Sources claim that members of the Defense Intelligence Agency, U.S. Naval Intelligence, and the NSA took part in these chat groups. Leaked chat logs revealed explicit details about surgeries, sexual experiences, and even group sex. Some discussions allegedly described hormone treatments, laser hair removal, and breast augmentation in a sexually graphic manner.

After reports surfaced, the NSA confirmed that it was actively investigating potential violations of intelligence community policies. An NSA spokesperson stated, "The Intelligence Community places great trust in those personnel that we authorize to access U.S. Government systems, and in return, we expect full compliance with all laws, policies, and regulations which govern our work."

Tulsi Gabbard took swift action, declaring the chat logs "disgusting" and "a gross violation of trust." She announced that intelligence officers found to have engaged in such discussions would be fired, and their security clearances revoked.

"These disgusting chat groups were immediately shut down when the President issued his Executive Order ending the DEI insanity the Biden Administration was obsessed with," Gabbard wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Our intelligence community must focus on its core mission: ensuring the safety, security, and freedom of the American people."

A senior Trump administration official told CNN that multiple intelligence agencies were directed to identify and fire the implicated officials by Friday. Director of National Intelligence spokesperson Alexa Henning stated, "The DNI sent a memo directing all intelligence agencies to identify the employees who participated in the NSA's obscene, pornographic, and sexually explicit chatrooms and to terminate their employment and revoke their security clearances."

This development has raised concerns about the integrity and professionalism of intelligence agencies, as well as the role of DEI initiatives within federal institutions. Critics argue that some DEI-focused groups have been co-opted for inappropriate discussions rather than fostering genuine inclusivity.

Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the conservative Manhattan Institute, first reported the leaked chat logs. He stated that sources from within the NSA were "deeply disturbed" by the misuse of government systems. Rufo claimed that activists within intelligence agencies turned DEI resource groups into platforms for discussing personal sexual experiences, far removed from their intended purpose.

A memo from the DNI's office confirmed that intelligence personnel were using government systems for non-professional and inappropriate discussions. The Trump administration has pledged to crack down on such activities, reinforcing a zero-tolerance policy for misconduct within national security agencies.

Meanwhile, lower-ranking intelligence officers have reportedly reached out to Gabbard's office, expressing concerns over the scandal and its potential impact on the intelligence community's reputation. Some insiders worry that such incidents may undermine public trust and national security operations.

The NSA has vowed to implement stricter monitoring and enforcement measures to prevent future incidents of system abuse. "Potential misuse of these platforms by a small group of individuals does not represent the community. Investigations to address this misuse of government systems are ongoing," the agency said in a statement.

As the deadline approaches for the implicated officers to be identified and dismissed, the intelligence community faces heightened scrutiny over internal oversight and the role of DEI initiatives in federal agencies. The scandal underscores the challenges of maintaining professionalism in sensitive government institutions while ensuring inclusivity does not compromise operational integrity.