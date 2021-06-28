NS Yoon Ji Marriage: Kim Yoon Ji to Marry Non-Celebrity Boyfriend [Deets Inside]

NS Yoon Ji, who is also known as Kim Yoon Ji, has fallen in love again. The singer-actress will be marrying her non-celebrity boyfriend in the month of September.

NS Yoon Ji Formally Announces Wedding News

The 32-year-old has formally announced the news on her Instagram account. "Hey everyone it's YunJee. I wanted to let you guys know that I have found my forever one and I will be getting married in September. He is a kind, caring, warm and loving person who's always been there for me. I want to be there for him always as his wife. Please bless us with your love ☺︎ And thank you always for all the support and love! [sic]" she wrote.

Her beau is her childhood friend and they started dating last year. NS Yoon Ji spoke about her relationship with a TV channel where she claimed that the marriage will happen in the fourth week of September.

'It's Just Fate, and it's Amazing'

"My soon-to-be husband and I have seen each other grow up since elementary school and our families are also close to each other. We have been dating since about a year ago, and decided to have our wedding in the fourth week of September. Our families are very close, but they didn't know we would be lovers. It's just fate, and it's amazing. I will happily live with my infinitely reliable husband," she is quoted as saying in the interview by Koreaboo.

The 32-year-old actress added that she is prepping up for her wedding, but she wants to continue acting even after marriage.

Past Relationship

It may be recalled that she was earlier dating music producer Chancellor. They had announced their relationship in 2016, but they broke up a year. They were in love for three years.

NS Yoon Ji is a familiar face among K-pop and K-drama fans. She has been part of music videos like Calling You, Cheap Ring, and Vanilla Shake. She has acted in TV programs like Saturday Night Live Korea and The Last Empress. She was recently seen in Mine.