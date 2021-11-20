NRJ Music Awards 2021 Live Stream Details: How to Watch Performances of Adele, Coldplay, and More

It is celebration time for music lovers across the globe as the weekend will be packed with two award shows. They will feature the performances of some of the best talents in the industry, like Ed Sheeran, Adele, and Coldplay. On Saturday, NRJ Music Awards 2021 will kick off with a live broadcast from the convention center, Palais des Festivals et des CongrÃ¨s, in Cannes.

The next day, American Music Awards 2021 will be held at The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. So, the music lovers are looking forward to these two days that will be packed with stellar shows from internationally famous artists, including K-pop boy band BTS.

How to Watch NRJ Music Awards 2021 Live Online?

The 23rd annual award ceremony will be held on November 20 at the Palais des Festivals et des CongrÃ¨s in Cannes. The award show will kickstart at 9.05 pm and can be streamed on NRJ or TF1. The event will be hosted by Nikos Aliagas.

During the award show, the best talents from the international and French music industry will be honored.

Who are the Performers?

The 23rd annual award show will feature over 15 international and French artists, including Ed Sheeran, Adele, and Coldplay. While Adele will set the stage on fire with her latest hit song Easy On Me, Belgium singer AngÃ¨le will dance to the tunes of her new title Bruxelles Je t'aime.

Here is the Complete Lineup: Vitaa & Slimane, Gims, Dadju, Amel Bent , Hatik, Louane, Grand Corps Malade, Kendji Girac Amir, Ofenbach, Juliette Armanet, Jeremy FrÃ©rot, Tayc, Clara Luciani, Angela, McFly et Carlito, Soprano, Ed Sheeran, Adele, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, and Polo & Pan.

Who are the Attendees of NRJ Music Awards 2021?

Along with Angela and Ed Sheeran, the 23rd edition of this annual event will also be attended by Vitaa & Slimane, Gims, Imagine Dragons, Dan Reynolds, Mcfly & Carlito, DJ Snake, Duncan Laurence, and Tom Gregory.

The Complete List of Attendees are as Below

EdSheeran

Imagine Dragons

Angela

Gims

Vitaa & Slimane

Soprano

Clara Luciani

Amir

Amel Bent

Kendji Girac

Dadju

Hatik

Tayc

Grand Corps Malade

Louane

Juliette Armanet

JÃ©rÃ©my Frerot

Ofenbach

Tom Gregory

NAPS

WeRe VaNa

Philippine

Polo & Pan

Duncan Laurence

DJ Snake

Duncan Laurence

Keen'V

The Zarra

Shy'm

Tom Gregory

Polo & Pan

Manu Levy

Cauet

Cindy Bruna

Iris Mittenaere

Franck Gastambide

Ines Reg

Lena Situations

Just Riadh

NRJ Music Awards 2021 Nominees

Internationally famous artists, like Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Black Eyed Peas, and The Weeknd, are nominated in different categories along with French artists.

Here is the Complete Nomination List

Francophone Female Artist of the Year with NRJ Mobile

Amel Bent

Clara Luciani

Eva

Hoshi

Juliette Armanet

Louane

Wejden

Yseult

Francophone Male Artist of the Year

Dadju

Gims

Grand Corps Malade

Hatik

Jeremy FrÃ©rot

Keen'V

Kendji

Soprano

Tayc

Vianney

Francophone Revelation of the Year with RIFFX

Angelcy

Cephaz

HervÃ©

The Zarra

Naps

Were Children

Francophone Group / Duo of the Year

13'Organized

Indochine

Polo & Pan

Therapie Taxi

Vitaa & Slimane

International Revelation of the Year

Bad Bunny

Duncan Laurence

Faouzia

Justin Wellington

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid Laroi

Francophone Collaboration of the Year

Amel Bent & Hatik for 1,2,3

Dadju & Anitta for My Sun

Gims & Dhurata Dora for Only You

Grand Corps Malade & Louane for Behind The Fog

Kendji & Soolking for Bebeto

M Pokora & Dadju for Si On Disait

Sia & Amir for 1+1

International Collaboration of the Year

Black Eyed Peas & Shakira for Girl Like Me

Coldplay & BTS for My Universe

DJ Snake & Selena Gomez for Selfish Love

Elton John & Dua Lipa for Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber for Stay

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande for Save Your Tears

International Female Artist of the Year

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Is

Shakira

International Male Artist of the Year

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Tom Gregory

International Group / Duo of the Year

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Moonlight

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

International Song of the Year

Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran

Follow You by Imagine Dragons

Peaches by Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Ceasar, Giveon

Good 4U by Olivia Rodrigo

Love Tonight by Shouse

Stay by The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

Save Your Tears by The Weeknd

Clip of the Year

Selfish Love by DJ Snake & Selena Gomez

Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran

Behind The Fog by Grand Corps Malade & Louane

Waf by Julien DorÃ©

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X

Near The Stars by Soprano

Le Temps by Tayc

Stay by The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

Save Your Tears by The Weeknd

De l'Or by Vitaa & Slimane

DJ of the Year