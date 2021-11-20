NRJ Music Awards 2021 Live Stream Details: How to Watch Performances of Adele, Coldplay, and More

It is celebration time for music lovers across the globe as the weekend will be packed with two award shows. They will feature the performances of some of the best talents in the industry, like Ed Sheeran, Adele, and Coldplay. On Saturday, NRJ Music Awards 2021 will kick off with a live broadcast from the convention center, Palais des Festivals et des CongrÃ¨s, in Cannes.
The next day, American Music Awards 2021 will be held at The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. So, the music lovers are looking forward to these two days that will be packed with stellar shows from internationally famous artists, including K-pop boy band BTS.
How to Watch NRJ Music Awards 2021 Live Online?
The 23rd annual award ceremony will be held on November 20 at the Palais des Festivals et des CongrÃ¨s in Cannes. The award show will kickstart at 9.05 pm and can be streamed on NRJ or TF1. The event will be hosted by Nikos Aliagas.
During the award show, the best talents from the international and French music industry will be honored.
Who are the Performers?
The 23rd annual award show will feature over 15 international and French artists, including Ed Sheeran, Adele, and Coldplay. While Adele will set the stage on fire with her latest hit song Easy On Me, Belgium singer AngÃ¨le will dance to the tunes of her new title Bruxelles Je t'aime.
Here is the Complete Lineup: Vitaa & Slimane, Gims, Dadju, Amel Bent , Hatik, Louane, Grand Corps Malade, Kendji Girac Amir, Ofenbach, Juliette Armanet, Jeremy FrÃ©rot, Tayc, Clara Luciani, Angela, McFly et Carlito, Soprano, Ed Sheeran, Adele, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, and Polo & Pan.
Who are the Attendees of NRJ Music Awards 2021?
Along with Angela and Ed Sheeran, the 23rd edition of this annual event will also be attended by Vitaa & Slimane, Gims, Imagine Dragons, Dan Reynolds, Mcfly & Carlito, DJ Snake, Duncan Laurence, and Tom Gregory.
The Complete List of Attendees are as Below
- EdSheeran
- Imagine Dragons
- Angela
- Gims
- Vitaa & Slimane
- Soprano
- Clara Luciani
- Amir
- Amel Bent
- Kendji Girac
- Dadju
- Hatik
- Tayc
- Grand Corps Malade
- Louane
- Juliette Armanet
- JÃ©rÃ©my Frerot
- Ofenbach
- Tom Gregory
- NAPS
- WeRe VaNa
- Philippine
- Polo & Pan
- Duncan Laurence
- DJ Snake
- Keen'V
- The Zarra
- Shy'm
- Manu Levy
- Cauet
- Cindy Bruna
- Iris Mittenaere
- Franck Gastambide
- Ines Reg
- Lena Situations
- Just Riadh
NRJ Music Awards 2021 Nominees
Internationally famous artists, like Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Black Eyed Peas, and The Weeknd, are nominated in different categories along with French artists.
Here is the Complete Nomination List
Francophone Female Artist of the Year with NRJ Mobile
- Amel Bent
- Clara Luciani
- Eva
- Hoshi
- Juliette Armanet
- Louane
- Wejden
- Yseult
Francophone Male Artist of the Year
- Dadju
- Gims
- Grand Corps Malade
- Hatik
- Jeremy FrÃ©rot
- Keen'V
- Kendji
- Soprano
- Tayc
- Vianney
Francophone Revelation of the Year with RIFFX
- Angelcy
- Cephaz
- HervÃ©
- The Zarra
- Naps
- Were Children
Francophone Group / Duo of the Year
- 13'Organized
- Indochine
- Polo & Pan
- Therapie Taxi
- Vitaa & Slimane
International Revelation of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Duncan Laurence
- Faouzia
- Justin Wellington
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Kid Laroi
Francophone Collaboration of the Year
- Amel Bent & Hatik for 1,2,3
- Dadju & Anitta for My Sun
- Gims & Dhurata Dora for Only You
- Grand Corps Malade & Louane for Behind The Fog
- Kendji & Soolking for Bebeto
- M Pokora & Dadju for Si On Disait
- Sia & Amir for 1+1
International Collaboration of the Year
- Black Eyed Peas & Shakira for Girl Like Me
- Coldplay & BTS for My Universe
- DJ Snake & Selena Gomez for Selfish Love
- Elton John & Dua Lipa for Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)
- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber for Stay
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande for Save Your Tears
International Female Artist of the Year
- Ava Max
- Billie Eilish
- Camila Cabello
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Is
- Shakira
International Male Artist of the Year
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- Shawn Mendes
- The Weeknd
- Tom Gregory
International Group / Duo of the Year
- Coldplay
- Imagine Dragons
- Moonlight
- Maroon 5
- Silk Sonic
International Song of the Year
- Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran
- Follow You by Imagine Dragons
- Peaches by Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Ceasar, Giveon
- Good 4U by Olivia Rodrigo
- Love Tonight by Shouse
- Stay by The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
- Save Your Tears by The Weeknd
Clip of the Year
- Selfish Love by DJ Snake & Selena Gomez
- Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran
- Behind The Fog by Grand Corps Malade & Louane
- Waf by Julien DorÃ©
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X
- Near The Stars by Soprano
- Le Temps by Tayc
- Stay by The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
- Save Your Tears by The Weeknd
- De l'Or by Vitaa & Slimane
DJ of the Year
- David Guetta
- DJ Snake
- Mister
- Martin garrix
- Ofenbach
- Robin Schulz