From experimenting live projects to medical cure, AI is used intensively in all sectors at the workplace. Be it a small tech company or a big multi-national company – AI has changed the working style and lifestyle of the people. In simple terms, we all are living in an age of Artificial Intelligence.

Now the search engine Google introduces its new product called Teachable Machine 2.0, where the first version of it doesn't require any sort of coding. The whole model is built using Tensorflow.js, which is an open-source library for machine learning for Google.

To use TM 2.0 - just set up a camera and make the machine learn what you want to teach by going live in the browser. Here, you can teach your machine to recognize images, sounds, poses, gestures, and patterns using the webcam. Without a webcam, you can't experiment with it. So, before using the tool, make sure your webcam is readily connected with the device you are experimenting on.

In addition to that, there are a lot of other things you can do using AI Teachable Machine. Like, you can use it as a tool to use it in your mini-projects you are working on to make it more interesting and innovative. Or you can build your customized game app without worrying about how to draft a code.

The tech giant has joined hands with educators, artists and students to comprehend how the machine works and the credibility behind its use. They have also collected a set of testimonials to know to what extent it is beneficial for the people. By doing so, they found that an education researcher Blakeley Hoffman uses this tool for teaching middle-schooler students.

Yet, Google has also shared some of the experimented contributions made by artists and the way they used the tool. Steve Sailing, an accessibility technology expert says that AI is not just for teaching but one can explore to enhance communication for people with impaired speech writes Kyle Phillips, Creative Technologist, Google Creative Lab in the Google blog post.

Also, keep in mind - you can only capture 30 images per class. And make sure that you try to show as many variations, poses and styles as possible to help your machine decipher and recognize it.

In case, if there is any hassle, like say, if it is not working the way you wanted to, just click on 'X' to reset your classes and try approaching other styles. However, the work you capture or experiment for some purpose stays in your device or computer until you decide to save it elsewhere.