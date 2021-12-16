Not Robinhood, Europe's Largest Crypto Exchange Bitstamp to List Shiba Inu in 2022

While the SHIBArmy is praying to Robinhood for listing Shiba Inu coin on its platform, Europe's largest crypto exchange Bitstamp has assured that it will list Shiba Inu in 2022. The exchange platform had earlier confirmed to list Shiba Inu in December 2021. But, due to some technical glitch, the listing of the meme coin has been postponed until next year. The trading platform has revealed the team is working towards resolving the issues related to the listing.

Sharing the reason behind their decision to postpone the launch of Shiba Inu coin on their platform, crypto exchange Bitstamp tweeted, "$SHIB update. No worries, we haven't changed our minds! As you know, we needed to postpone our #SHIBAINU listing. We've been having some technical difficulties with the integration. Rest assured it's happening but in 2022! Thanks for understanding."

Shiba Inu has already been listed on the top 10 exchange platforms and is now available for trading in U.S., Asia, Europe, and Australia. SHIB, a leading competitor of the Elon Musk backed Dogecoin, has gained the trust of millions of crypto investors and enthusiasts. The meme currency is making its way to almost every cryptocurrency exchange platform for easy access.

As the popularity of the altcoin soars in the crypto sphere, many companies are eyeing to accept Shiba Inu coins as payment in the future. In December alone, several companies, including AMC Theatres, Ask The Doctor, GameStop, Nerdy Frames, Bed Bath & Beyond, Lowe's, Petco, Ulta Beauty, Shiba Coffee Company and Shiba Mobile Repair, have added SHIB token as their payment option as the meme coin joined Flexa's list of supported cryptocurrencies.

Robinhood CEO: "Not in a hurry to list volatile cryptocurrencies"

Many more merchants are expected to support Shiba Inu payments as the US$0.01 milestone remains a dream. Earlier, Christine Brown, the chief operating officer of Robinhood Crypto, said the company is not in a hurry to list volatile cryptocurrencies on its trading platform. However, he refrained from commenting on the prospect of Shiba Inu listing on Robinhood.

Shiba Inu Price Predictions, Bull Run

Since last week, Shiba Inu has been trading sideways as it's stuck between a 16% high-low bandwidth. But with many crypto whales buying the Shiba Inu dips and exchanges announcing the listing of the popular altcoin, which has grabbed the spotlight over the last 18 months, there could be another bull run in the crypto sphere that might lead Shiba Inu to dominate the market.

Shiba Inu Current Price

While penning this article, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00003368. It is up by 1.41% in the 24-hours day trade, with a market cap of $18,479,954,092.

International Business Times advises crypto investors and enthusiasts not to fall for any rumours and be well aware of the latest trends in the cryptocurrency sphere.

