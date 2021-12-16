Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Buys 125 Billion SHIB Coins Paying A Staggering $4.2 Million

A mysterious Shiba Inu whale has purchased a whopping 125 billion SHIB coins worth a staggering $ 4.2 million on Tuesday. The details of the transaction are available on Etherscan. Known as 'Light', this SHIB whale is known as one of the richest 1000 ETH Whales in terms of ERC-20 tokens. According to the WhaleStats rankings, this light whale is ranked second and is known to be the dominant force in the crypto world.

The Ethereum whale grabbed the opportunity to buy the recent Shiba Inu dip and loaded his/her bag full of SHIB tokens at a much lower price. Moreover, this isn't the only whale buying SHIB tokens in humongous quantity. There were other such humongous transactions wherein an Ethereum wallet 0x9099022133aa52219035c891b5753b5c2083bdbb transferred 4,198,976,441,738.2344 Shiba Inu tokens worth $147,103,272 to Ethereum wallet 'Hulk'.

In another transaction, an Ethereum whale with the wallet 0xf4fd46a9fdc0b326a53963b9bd01811ce23d828c sent 248,894,551,548.05 Shiba Inu coins worth a whopping $8,719,554.

WhaleStats report reveal that the top 1K Ethereum (ETH) wallets is holding 48,023,922,650,825 $SHIB worth $1,620,494,820 USD.

Here's the link to the site where you can see the transaction: https://etherscan.io/token/0x95ad61b0a150d79219dcf64e1e6cc01f0b64c4ce

Shiba Inu, a leading competitor of Elon Musk-backed Dogecoin that has grabbed the spotlight over the last 18 months is one of the top crypto choices among whales and is dominating the 'whale watch' segment apart from being the current hot topic among crypto investors and whales alike.

Should You Buy Shiba Inu tokens?

With the growing demand of Shiba Inu, crypto investors and enthusiasts are demanding the meme coin listing on Robinhood. While it has also bagged a place on the Kraken exchange platform, SHIBArmy has filed a petition on Change.org where many loyal investors have come out in support of the SHIB community.

Will there be another bull run?

Meanwhile, whales purchasing Shiba Inu steadily suggest there could be another bull run on the horizon. Apart from SHIB, Dogelon Mars and SandBox also saw their trading volume spike recently as whales filled their bags with huge quantities of these altcoins. The next bull run in the crypto sphere could see metaverse and meme-tokens dominate the crypto charts as some reports reveal heavy funding has flown into them.

Shiba Inu is currently ranked at number 13. At the time of penning this article, SHIB was trading at $0.00003389 up by 0.35% with a market cap of $18,673,486,366 and a circulating supply of 549,057.77 Billion.

The International Business Times advises crypto investors and enthusiasts to be well aware of the latest trends in the cryptocurrency market and not fall for any trading rumors.