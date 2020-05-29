A previously unseen video clip showing the brutality with which George Floyd, a 46-year-old black, was tortured and killed at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, reveals three police officers knelt on the victim, lying on the road, moments before he died.

In the incident which resulted in widespread violent protests, an unarmed Floyd was handcuffed by Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, for an alleged forgery of $20.

The initial video showed Floyd pinned down on the road by Chauvin placing his knee on Floyd's neck. "Please, please, please, I can't breathe. My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Please, please. I can't breathe," Floyd could be heard in the first video.

Despite Floyd's cries for help and shouting that he was not able to breathe, Chauvin did not budge for full eight minutes. Unable to breathe, Floyd died.

Clip Shows Three Uniformed Officers Kneeling on Floyd

The new video, which surfaced online on the fourth day of violent protests, shows a different angle of the incident. It was shot just before the initial video which surfaced soon after Floyd's death on Memorial Day .

The horrifying footage, probably shot by a passerby standing on the opposite side of the street, where the incident took place, shows three cops including Chauvin, pinning down Floyd on the road, after he was handcuffed.

The three uniformed police officers are seen on the ground with Floyd, while a fourth officer stands nearby. Following the huge public outcry, the Minneapolis police fired the four police officers, Chauvin, identified as the officer who pinned Floyd to the ground by kneeling on his neck, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng, involved in the incident.

Viral Clip is Authentic and Related to the Incident

Confirming the authentication of the video, NBC News stated that its social news gathering team verified the new footage using previously reported video of the moment Floyd was detained, Google Street View imagery and statements from police.

The outlet also deployed a number of markers from the previously verified footage, including the Minneapolis police vehicle and a yellow bicycle leaning against a wall behind it, to check the authenticity of the new clip.

The new clip also shows the outside of the Cup Food Store, where the incident took place. The FBI along with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, have been roped in to investigate Floyd's death.