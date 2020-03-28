Earlier, several netizens have claimed that Nostradamus, the 16th-century French seer had predicted the occurrence of a pandemic in 2020 in a maritime city in one of his quatrains. These people argue that Nostradamus was actually referring to the coronavirus outbreak that has already killed more than 27,300 people worldwide.

Now, an old video uploaded seven months ago by a YouTube channel named Conscience has gone viral on the internet. The video was uploaded in August 2019, in which an Indian boy can be seen predicting the virus outbreak that will happen in 2020.

Indian boy's Covid-19 prediction

In the initial moments of the video, the boy who claims to have studied astrology claims that in January 2020, tensions will arise between Iran and the United States. Fulfilling the predictions of the Indian boy, Qasem Soleimani, Iran's major general was killed by the United States forces, and it elevated the tensions between both the countries.

Later, this boy revealed that China will face some serious issues in 2020. As per this Indian teen astrologer, a biological war will begin in 2020, and several people have started arguing that Covid-19 could be most probably a well-engineered bio-weapon. The boy, in this video, also suggested that there is a possibility of nuclear war this year.

The video uploaded by Conscience has already gone viral, and it has racked up more than 590,000 views on YouTube. After watching this video, users have shared their feedback regarding the predictions made by the Indian boy.

"The Great Awakening and if humans don't get this going in the right direction, the universe will send us some more lessons," commented Jovan, a YouTube user. "He is predicting as per astrological system which is based on the lunar calendar. It is an ancient knowledge of India," commented Joe B, another YouTuber.

Brahmendra Swamy's coronavirus prediction

Earlier, it has been reported that Veera Brahmendra Swamy, an ancient Hindu saint had predicted the rise of a pandemic named 'Coranki' in 'Kaala Gnanam', his book of predictions. As per his followers, the disease named Coranki predicted by Brahmendra Swami could be most probably the coronavirus outbreak. "Poisonous gas will emerge in the East. Lakhs of people will die. Coranki disease hits one crore people. Just like fumbling chicken, they will fall and die," wrote the Hindu saint.