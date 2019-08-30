Danica Remy, president of the space group B612 has revealed that the earth will be surely hit by a killer asteroid one day or the other. Remy made these remarks while talking to NBC and she assured that this doomsday event is inevitable in the long term.

"It's 100 percent certain that we're going to get hit, but we're not 100 percent certain when. The kind of devastation that we'd be looking at is more of at a regional level than a planetary level, but it's still going to have global impact — on transportation, networking, climate, weather," said Remy, Express.co.uk reported.

Remy also added that humans are now successfully developing a planetary defence weapon to protect the earth from an asteroid collision.

Danica Remy is not the only top expert who had claimed that earth will face the heat of an asteroid hit in the future. A few months ago, Dr Iain McDonald, a top scientist at the Cardiff University's school of earth and ocean sciences had claimed that earth will be surely hit by a rogue space body in the future.

As per McDonald, events like asteroid hits are not confined to the past and it will happen in the future too.

Popular American physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson had also shared similar views. Tyson who is now the head of the Hayden Planetarium, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York had revealed that the end of the world could happen most probably due to a gigantic asteroid hit.

"It is an intriguing and under-appreciated fact that asteroids and comets may have been the bringers of life, if not the ingredients of life, but perhaps even life itself. And yet, they can also serve as harbingers of doom for the very life that they brought to the planet," said Tyson.