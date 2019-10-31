Friends actress Jennifer Aniston revealed on a talk show that she had slippery fingers as a waitress. The actress, who is busy promoting her Apple TV+ original series The Morning Show, appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday. Getting nostalgic about her life before Hollywood, the actress said: "I used to work as a hostess in Jackson Hole until they promoted me as a waitress. But I had slippery fingers as a waitress."

In the series, the actress is essaying the role of a talk show host who got fired because of sexual misconduct. Stressing further about the show Aniston said: "The show is very is special to me as I graduated from high school from that exact room where the show is aired. The idea of this show came after post #metoo movement and the series is inspired by journalist Brian Stelter's book, Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV."

Upon asked if she ever attended any morning show, Jen said: "I did one with GMA from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock in the morning. I don't know how they actually do it and have sanity." She further praised the work process and presence of mind of anchors who just grab everything so fast.

Moreover, Aniston who recently made her debut on Instagram with a reunion picture of Friends actors, shared a few snaps with Stephan Colbert on her Instagram stories. While on the other side, Colbert also shared a picture with the actress on his Instagram account with a caption: "The one with the Selfie".

The actress can be seen wearing a strapless black midi on the show which was cinched at the waist and featured a fabric belt with silver clips. Earlier this week, the actress turned many heads after she was seen blushing as talk show host Ellen DeGeneres planted a smooch on her lips.