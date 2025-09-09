Norwalk Man Mauled to Death by Rottweilers During Morning Walk

An 86-year-old died after he was attacked by two dogs while on a morning walk, California authorities told news outlets.

On Sept. 6, the man, who has not been identified, was walking in Norwalk when two unleashed dogs mauled him, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Two witnesses were able to stop the dogs and called 911. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the man with several dog bites, authorities told KTLA. The man was sent to a local hospital for injuries to his arm but succumbed to his injuries 24 hours later, the outlet reported.

"The owner of the dogs was actually driving around looking for the dogs because he knew they got out," Lt. Steve De Jong of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau told the outlet. "He was extremely apologetic. He was devastated."

The rottweilers' owner remained at the scene and was not charged or fined, deputies told KTLA. Animal control officers took the dogs into their custody, authorities told the outlet.

The medical examiner's office will confirm the man's cause of death, officials said. Norwalk is about a 15-mile drive southeast from downtown Los Angeles.