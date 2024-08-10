Northern California Woman Found Mauled to Death Where Pack of 25 Great Danes Found Running Loose

A Northern California woman died this week in what authorities called a domestic dog mauling attack, as a group of Great Danes was found roaming the area where she was found dead.

A resident hiking in the Feather Falls area stumbled across a deceased person just before 2 a.m. Thursday, according to a Butte County Sheriff's Office news release.

A woman was found in front of a home along the Blackhawk Trail, a heavily wooded area where deputies said they found 25 Great Danes running loose as they executed a search warrant of the home.

Deputies, along with the Butte County Animal Services officials, captured all 25 dogs — 23 on Thursday and two on Friday, the Sheriff's Office said in a Friday evening update. The woman was identified as Davina Corbin, 56, of Feather Falls.

An autopsy revealed she had numerous dog bites and other injuries on her body, deputies said. A forensic pathologist confirmed the cause of death was a domestic dog attack.

Corbin's clothing was covered in DNA consistent with at least one domestic dog, according to a DNA test run by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, though more testing is underway to determine which dog killed her, deputies said.

An investigation is currently underway but authorities said Corbin was walking in the area when she was attacked.