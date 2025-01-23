Northern California Father Charged Over Death of Infant After Getting Drunk, Sleeping on Top of 5-Month-Old

A northern California father has been arrested after police say he got drunk and fell asleep on his 5-month-old baby.

Officers in the town of Paradise, about 90 miles north of Sacramento, responded to reports of a child not breathing at around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, Paradise police said in a news release.

Officers and emergency responders tried to save the baby's life, but they were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the department. Police did not release the sex of the baby. An autopsy will be scheduled to assist in determining the baby's exact cause of death, police said.

Police say their investigation determined that the baby's 24-year-old father was intoxicated and fell asleep on the baby, smothering the child.

The father, identified as Daniel Eastman, was arrested and booked into Butte County Jail on charges of manslaughter and child abuse resulting in death, police said. His bail was set at $80,000, according to the department.

It is unclear if he has legal representation as his case has not been filed in Butte County court records. Prosecutors will ultimately decide whether to charge him and if so, with what.