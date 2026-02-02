Northern Arizona University Student Dies at Fraternity Event 'Rush' Event, Three Arrested for Hazing

An 18-year-old Northern Arizona University student died after an off-campus "rush" event, and three members of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity were arrested on suspicion of hazing, according to Flagstaff police.

The identity of the 18-year-old has not been disclosed by authorities. The death stunned the university, which has about 20,000 students on its Flagstaff campus. "This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his family, friends and all members of our community who are grieving," the university said in an unsigned statement.

Police were called at 8:44 a.m. Saturday to a house on ‌South Pinegrove Road, where the 18-year-old was found unresponsive. Police and later paramedics tried lifesaving efforts, but the student was pronounced dead at the house, Flagstaff ‌police spokesperson Sgt. Jerry Rintala said.

Student Died After Attending the Fraternity's 'Rush' Event

Detectives interviewed witnesses at the residence ‌and executed search warrants, Rintala said. The deceased student had attended a gathering at the residence the previous evening, identified as a "rush" event for the Delta Tau Delta fraternity, Rintala said.

According to Delta Tau Delta's TikTok account, the event was an "invite only dinner" at its fraternity house at 12 South Pinegrove Road to conclude the week of recruitment. The fraternity had held a house tour, casino night, values night and interviews in the four days prior to the dinner.

Fraternity's Board Members Arrested on Suspicion of Hazing

Alcohol was consumed by several people at the event, including pledge candidates, as well as the deceased student, Rintala added. Three NAU students and members of the ​Delta Tau Delta fraternity were arrested and booked into the Coconino County Detention ‌Facility on suspicion of the criminal charge ⁠of hazing, Rintala said.

They were identified as Carter Eslick, 20, the fraternity's new member educator; Ryan Creech, 20, fraternity vice president; and Riley Cass, 20, fraternity treasurer. All were ‌executive board members of the fraternity, Rintala said.

Fraternity Suspended Pending Investigation

The university, in its statement Saturday, announced it had placed an interim suspension on the Delta Tau Delta chapter as school officials conducted an investigation of student conduct separate from the criminal investigation.

Arizona classifies hazing as a class 1 misdemeanor, except in cases where the hazing results in a person's death and it is classified as a class 4 felony. The punishment for a class 1 misdemeanor is six months in jail while a class 4 felony for a first-time, non-dangerous offender ranges from a mitigated sentence of one year in prison to an aggravated sentence of 3.75 years in prison. The presumptive class 4 felony sentence is 2.5 years in prison, though the charge is probation eligible when it is considered a a non-dangerous offense.

Rintala said detectives were continuing to follow up on leads, to ⁠review evidence and to coordinate with the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause ​and manner of death.