In a series of vitriolic insults, harsher even on North Korea's standards, the country's state news agency has called former US vice president and presidential front-runner Joe Biden-a 'rabid dog', greedy for power, who deserves to be beaten to death.

The slandering comes two weeks after Biden criticized Trump's North Korea policy and referred to the country's 'supreme leader'-'a murderous dictator'. Misspelling Biden throughout the statement, Korean Central News Agency, in its commentary said that the former vice president is 'bereft of elementary appearance as a human being, much less a politician' and 'a crow is never whiter for often washing'

Using the animal metaphor, it calls Biden a 'rabid dog only keen on getting at others' throats'. It further goes on to call the former VP, a 'profiteer', who ran for two failed presidential elections' and running another campaign, 'wandering about like a starving field dog'.

Speaking against Biden's criticism for North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, KCNA called it the last-ditch efforts of the 'rabid dog expediting his death'. Using the animal metaphor, one last time, it goes on to say, 'Rabid dogs like Baiden [sic] can hurt lots of people if they are allowed to run about. They must be beaten to death with a stick before it is too late.'

This is not the first time, that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has hit out at Biden. In May, this year, KCNA in a similar commentary called him to be 'bereft of elementary quality of a human being'. This came after Biden's criticism of Trump's foreign policy vis-a-vis North Korea when in a campaign launch, he said "Are we a nation that embraces dictators and tyrants like (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and Kim Jong Un?".

This is in contrast to the country's positive view of the US President Donald Trump and credited the close relationship between the North Korean dictator and the US President, for saving ties between the two countries from a destructive pattern of hostility.