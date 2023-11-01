North Dakota Woman Charged with Poisoning Boyfriend for His $30M Inheritance After He Told Her He was Going to Break-Up with Her

A North Dakota woman has been charged with poisoning her boyfriend after he reportedly won a $30 million inheritance and planned to break up with her.

Ina Thea Kenoyer, 47, has been charged with felony murder in the death of Steven Edward Riley Jr., 51, on September 5.

Autopsy Revealed Riley was Poisoned with Antifreeze

Minot Police said Riley was initially brought to Trinity Health in Minot but was transferred to a Bismarck hospital, where he later died. An autopsy report later confirmed Riley's death was due to poisoning.

Detectives said they believed Kenoyer "had financial motives to murder Riley." Police records state Riley became ill after meeting with his lawyer on September 3 to collect a $30 million inheritance, as the New York Post reported.

Kenoyer didn't call 911 until the next day, and paramedics found Riley unresponsive in the home. The autopsy said Riley ingested antifreeze, the Post said.

Kenoyer Claimed to be Riley's Common Law Wife, was Entitled to His Inheritance

The documents said that Kenoyer told investigators she was entitled to the inheritance because she was Riley's common law wife, even though North Dakota doesn't recognize such relationships. She also said she planned to split the inheritance with Riley's son.

Investigators said Kenoyer poisoned Riley when he told her was breaking off their relationship. According to court records, Kenoyer is representing herself on the murder charge, a class AA felony murder that carries a maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole. She is currently held without bond at the Ward county detention center.