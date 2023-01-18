North Dakota School Employee Pleads Guilty After Video Shows Her Having Sex with 14-Year-Old Boy

A former Fargo Public Schools employee accused of having sex with a 14-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to three felony charges.

Ruthie A. Carlson, 20, entered guilty pleas Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Cass County District Court to gross sexual imposition, possessing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) with intent to deliver or manufacture, and child neglect.

Felony charges of promoting a sexual performance by a minor and possession of certain materials prohibited by North Dakota law were dismissed. Carlson is slated to be sentenced March 20.

Cops Found Videos of Carlson and the Boy Having Sex on Her Phone

The charges stemmed from an investigation into the former Ben Franklin Middle School lunch employee that started in December 2021. Police looked into a Snapchat video circulating at the school that showed a shirtless boy brushing his teeth with the caption "Good morning (expletive)," according to a criminal complaint.

The video then showed Carlson showing her bare legs and wearing a T-shirt while she brushed her teeth, the complaint alleged. One child told police there was a challenge to see who "could get with" Carlson, a criminal complaint said.

Police found many videos, pictures and "alarming things" on Carlson's phone after confiscating it, the complaint said. That included video showing the 14-year-old and Carlson having sex, smoking marijuana and holding guns, the complaint said.



Carlson Talked About Getting Pregnant with the Boy

Video also showed Carlson talking about getting pregnant with the boy, the complaint said. The complaint also alleged Carlson injured her 2-year-old child and that police found marijuana paraphernalia and THC vape cartridges in her apartment, which the child would have had access to.

Court records alleged Carlson had sex with the boy on Dec. 1, 2021, that the child neglect happened Oct. 1, 2021, and that she possessed THC on Jan. 25, 2022. The Fargo School District determined Carlson violated a number of policies and she was fired Dec. 20, 2021, according to the complaint.