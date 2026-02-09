North Carolina Woman Dies After Falling, Getting Attacked by Her Dog

Durham police is investigating the death of a woman who fell at her home before being attacked by her dog on Thursday night.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to an animal control call in the 200 block of North Driver Street. Police said they were told a woman was attacked by her dog after falling in her east Durham home.

When officers arrived at the scene, according to Durham police, the woman was pronounced deceased. The cause of death has not been confirmed as of Friday afternoon. No one else was injured during the incident, according to Durham police.

Police said the dog is in currently in the possession of the Durham County Sheriff's Office Animal Services. Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office said the dog is being held under a 10-day bite confinement under NCGS 130A-196. The dog is being monitored for signs of rabies or any other viruses.

One neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, was shocked to learn of the tragedy that had unfolded inside the victim's home.

"Well, it's scary because that can happen to anyone," the neighbor said. "But I have dogs myself, and that's why I'm scared to get a big dog."

While the woman's identity has not been released at this time, neighbors have described her as generous friend. "It's a loss to the community they were just like a really like nice person and just like so quick to like help and get people like the resources that they need," a neighbor said of the situation.

Durham police have not released any specific information about the dog at this time.