North Carolina Pastor Arrested for Stealing Donations from Church Members Intended for Hurricane Helene Relief

A former pastor in the North Carolina mountains is accused of stealing "large amounts of cash donations" from church members and the community that were intended for Hurricane Helene relief, a sheriff said Friday.

Jeffrey Brian Merrow, a 60-year-old Marion resident, was arrested on Jan. 5 on charges of embezzlement and larceny, both felonies, McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan said. Merrow was freed on $5,000 secured bond.

On Oct. 28, sheriff's Deputy Alicia Lund spoke with members of Garden Creek Baptist Church about claims of embezzlement, fraud and theft, according to a sheriff's office statement. Merrow was pastor of the church at the time, sheriff's officials said.

Church members showed numerous receipts to Lund for items "that were never purchased and services that were never performed, all paid for with church money," according to the sheriff's office. "One receipt was for a claim to a local insurance company for items that were never stolen," according to the statement.

Church members also reported that cash given to Merrow for Helene relief never went to its intended use. Sheriff's officials haven't disclosed the amount of money they believe was stolen. And community-donated items for Helene relief were reported stolen, including generators, chainsaws and heaters, the sheriff's office said.

Merrow is on supervised probation for obtaining property by false pretense greater than $100,000. The incident is unrelated to the latest charges, officials said.