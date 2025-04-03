North Carolina Mother Celebrated Son's Release from Prison on Facebook Days Before He Killed Her and Her Teen Son

A North Carolina man who was just released from prison was arrested on Monday for killing his mother and brother.

The incident took place at 5:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Snowden Drive, in Wilson, where police responded to what they described as "an unknown type call."

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people dead at the residence. The deceased were identified as Dana Vanessa Jenkins, 50, and her 15-year-old son, Daryn Cox.

Suspect Da'ron Jenkins, 25, who is the slain woman's older son, had not been in contact with the family for years due to his prison sentence, family friends told local news outlets. Days before her death, Dana Jenkins took to Facebook to celebrate Da'ron Jenkins' release from prison.

Da'ron Jenkins was released from prison on March 25 for larceny of firearms and breaking into vehicles. Wilson police are investigating the motive and the events that led up to Monday's double homicide. Meanwhile, Da'ron Jenkins was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He remains jailed without bond.