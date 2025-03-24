North Carolina Man Who Told Cops He's Blind, Charged with Murder After He Called 911 to Report Deaths

A man who said he is "blind," has been charged with murder after he called 911 to report three deaths.

Kevin Musser, 35, of Clarkton, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance. Musser was being held at the Bladen County Detention Center without bond.



Musser Called 911 to Report Three Men were Shot and Killed, Said He was 'Blind' and was Also Shot in the Hand

On March 17, at 7:30 p.m., Bladen County 911 received a call reporting a shooting at a residence on E. Roberts Street in Clarkton. According to WECT, Musser had made the initial 22-minute 911 call where he claimed his name was Randy and said three men were shot and killed at the residence, where he claimed he was also shot in the hand.

He also allegedly told authorities that he is "blind," per the outlet, and said the victims were dead and already "beyond help."

Deputies arrived at the scene and encountered Musser at the front door, wearing bloody clothing and holding a handgun. Musser then shut the door and attempted to flee out the back, where deputies found him on the back steps with life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to a hospital in Chapel Hill.

Victims were Found with Multiples Stab Wounds

Inside the home, deputies discovered the bodies of Daniel Dennis, 62, Randy Benton, 54, and Phillip Palmer, 32, all of whom had suffered multiple stab wounds. Musser was later interviewed by the office's Criminal Investigation Division.

He is now being considered a person of interest and was being interviewed by investigators from the Criminal Investigation Division. Authorities have stated that this was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public. The investigation was ongoing.