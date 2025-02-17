North Carolina Man Impersonated a Police Officer, Threatened to Arrest Woman if She Didn't Perform Sexual Act on Him

A Garner, North Carolina man was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 12, after being charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer to commit sexual assault last week, a warrant shows.

Michael Sanchez Jones, 39, is accused of falsely representing himself as an officer to the victim and threatening to arrest her if she did not perform a sexual act on him, according to the warrant issued by the Raleigh Police Department.

The warrant shows Jones is charged with first-degree forced sex offense (felony), first-degree kidnapping (felony), and impersonating law enforcement (misdemeanor).

It's not clear from court documents where the assault occurred or how Jones allegedly met the woman. He is being held in the Wake County jail without bail and is set to make his first appearance in court Thursday afternoon, court records show.

Jones made his first appearance in Wake County Court Thursday and is scheduled to appear again on March 6. Should he be released, Jones will not be allowed to have any contact with the victim, according to the conditions of his release.