North Carolina Man Dies While Trying to Retrieve Personal Item His Date Dropped in Lake During Boat Ride

A 63-year-old man drowned in Lake Norman after multiple agencies responded to reports of a distressed swimmer over the weekend.

According to the North Carolina Wildlife Commission, the man and the woman, who were dating, were on a pontoon boat when the woman's personal item went overboard, as reported by MyFox8.

Officials said the man entered the water to retrieve it, but began having difficulty swimming. The woman, who reportedly did not know how to operate the boat, tried to throw a rope to him, but it wasn't long enough. She then entered the water to help, but also struggled to stay afloat.

A nearby boater noticed the woman in distress and called for help, wildlife officials said. Emergency responders rescued her and transported her to the hospital; her current condition has not yet been released.

The NC Wildlife Commission said the man went under and did not resurface. Search crews from Sherrills Ford-Terrell Fire & Rescue, Troutman Fire, and Iredell County searched until about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, when weather conditions forced them to suspend operations.

The search resumed on Sunday morning, and the man's body was located just before 10 p.m. using an underwater robot. His body has been taken to the medical examiner's office.

Officials said neither was wearing a life jacket, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor. The water depth in the search area was about 50 to 60 feet, typical for the lake's main channel, officials said. The man has not yet been identified but his family has been notified of his death.