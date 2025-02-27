North Carolina Man Behind 'Thank You Jesus' Signs Charged with Child Sex Crimes

Thank You Jesus Mission has released a statement after one of its board members was charged with a child sex crime.

In January 2025, members of the Invictus Task Force initiated an investigation related to a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Court documents said Lucas Timothy Hunt, 25, of Asheboro, received a video of a female minor engaged in sexual activity.

Investigators identified Hunt as a suspect. Hunt is a board member of Thank You Jesus Mission and has been credited with creating the "Thank You Jesus" yard sign.

Constance "Connie" Frazier, the president of the Thank You Jesus Mission, provided FOX8 with the following statement: "Thank You Jesus has always been about more than one person, it's about people who love Jesus and want to show their appreciation. Although we cannot comment on the criminal charges against Lucas Hunt, we can share that he blessed thousands of people through the Thank You Jesus Signs."

Frazier says the board is meeting soon to discuss Hunt's future on the board. Previous mentions of Hunt by name on the Thank You Jesus Ministry website have been removed.

On Tuesday, Hunt was taken into custody and charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Hunt was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and issued a $75,000 secure bond. He was released on bond on Tuesday.

During a Tuesday court appearance, he told the judge he understood the charges and that he plans to hire an attorney. Hunt is expected back in court on March 19.