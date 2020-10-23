A 19-year-old man was arrested after police found a cache of guns and explosive materials in his abandoned van as part of his plans to carry out acts of terrorism, including the assassination of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The man allegedly drove within four miles of the former Vice President's Delaware house, to "execute" him, according to court documents.

Van Full of Weapons, Explosives, Books on Islam

Alexander Hillel Treisman, who was indicted by a federal grand jury in September on child pornography charges, was apprehended after employees at a bank in Kannapolis, North Carolina, reported on May 28, 2020 about his abandoned white van in the parking lot.

Inside the van, local police found a trove of weapons, including an AR-15 style assault rifle, a cannister of Tannerite, an explosive material, ammunition, and more than $500,000 in cash. The search also revealed books about survival, bomb-making, improvised weapons and Islam, drawings of swastikas and planes crashing into buildings.

A further investigation by the police and FBI revealed that Treisman had a major interest in terrorist attacks and mass shootings, and had traveled across the country to purchase weapons from various states, according to federal prosecutors.

'Should I Kill Biden?'

Investigators searched Treisman's home and found that in April he posted a meme with the caption, "Should I kill Joe Biden?" followed by a timeline of internet searches seeking information on the former Vice President's home address, state gun laws, and night vision goggles, the court filing said.

They also found that he had traveled to a Wendy's restaurant within four miles of Biden's home and "wrote a checklist note ending with "execute." In addition, authorities recovered thousands of videos and images of "child pornography."

The news comes a day after a Maryland man was charged for threatening to kidnap, torture, and assassinate Biden along with his running mate, Sen Kamala Harris, in a note he left on the doorstep of his neighbour, who had a sign supporting the Democratic candidates in his yard, as previously reported.