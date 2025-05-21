North Carolina Man Admits to Killing Wife, Staging Crime Scene to Make it Look Like She Committed Suicide Because Their Dog Recently Died

A Morrisville man accused of killing his wife pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder on Monday and was sentenced to 13 to 16 years in prison.

A judge accepted the plea deal for Michael Matthews, who was charged with the April 14, 2023, murder of his wife, 33-year-old Nabaruna Karmakar.

Matthews Called 911, Reported a 'Double Suicide'

Karmakar was found dead of two gunshot wounds to the chest and torso at the couple's home in Morrisville, according to police. Police said Matthews called 911 in 2023 and told the 911 operator he wanted to report a "double suicide" before hanging up the phone.

In court on Monday, prosecutors said police officers who responded to the couple's home after the 911 call found Karmakar deceased under a desk.

Investigators Said Crime Scene Appeared to Be 'Staged,' Note was Found with Suicide Note Mentioning Recent Dog's Death

According to prosecutors, the scene appeared to be "staged," with a gas can and bullet casings found next to the victim. Prosecutors said Karmakar's arm was wrapped around a container holding the ashes of her dog, which had died recently.

A suicide note mentioning the dog's death was found at the scene. Prosecutors allege Matthews wrote that note. Additionally, prosecutors said Matthews was seen the day before the shooting purchasing a gun, ammunition and the gas can from Bass Pro Shops in Cary.

Karmakar graduated from North Carolina State University and worked in research and development for SAS in Cary. In court on Monday, friends and loved ones spoke about her love for life.

Karmakar Had Asked Matthews for a Divorce Before Her Death

Karmakar near and dear ones said she had asked Matthews for a divorce before the shooting. Russell Babb, Matthews' defense attorney, asked that Matthews serve his sentence at a facility that can address his "mental health and substance abuse issues." Matthews was sentenced to 13 to 16 years in prison but will get credit for the time he has already spent in prison.