North Carolina Deputy Who was Convicted of Child Sex Crimes, Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison

A former Harnett County deputy convicted of child sex crimes was sentenced to 23 years in prison, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said Monday.

Former patrol officer Johnathan Andrew Edwards, 37, will also have 15 years of supervised release upon completing his sentence and must pay $10,000 in restitution for producing child sex-abuse material.

"This defendant disgraced his badge and betrayed the community he swore to protect," said U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle. "Law enforcement officers who engage in crimes of child exploitation are no different than the predators they should be stopping. Our office will zealously pursue those who fuel the demand for child sexual abuse material, no matter their title or position."

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Homeland Security Investigations started investigating Edwards after they discovered that in October 2023 Edwards had sexually exploited children on Omegle, a website where strangers can video chat with each other.

While investigating Edwards for another allegation, authorities found videos showing Edwards video-chatting with minor children on Omegle and encouraging them to undress and sexually abuse themselves, often after the children disclosed that they were 13 or 14 years old, evidence showed.

"The North Carolina SBI is working around the clock with our local and federal partners to investigate and eliminate child sex exploitation in North Carolina," said Chip Hawley, NC SBI Director. "It is especially alarming when a law enforcement officer is charged with violating the laws they have sworn to uphold."

The sheriff's office terminated Edwards' employment in November 2023. Edwards had worked for the sheriff's office for 10 years.

"I want to thank the United States Attorney's Office and the Department of Homeland Security for their dedication and professionalism throughout this investigation and prosecution," said Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats. "Their joint efforts helped assist in our mission to keep Harnett County safe and ensure justice is served."