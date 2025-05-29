North Carolina Day Care Worker Charged After 1-Year-Old Girl Dies on Her First Day

A North Carolina daycare worker has been arrested after a 16-month-old girl died under her care during the child's day first visit to the daycare.

Alexandra Coffey, 29, is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the child's death.

Officers from the Lenoir Police Department responded to Creative Beginnings just before 3 p.m. on Monday, May 19, after receiving a call about an infant in cardiac arrest.

When officers and first responders arrived at the daycare, they found the infant in an unresponsive condition. Emergency responders tried to revive the child before she was taken to Caldwell UNC Healthcare, where she was pronounced deceased.

Coffey was Allegedly Involved in the Child's Death, Child's Mother Said She was Told Her Daughter Didn't Wake Up from Nap Time

Two days later, on May 21, police arrested Coffey, who was employed by the daycare facility, "for her involvement in the child's death," according to a police press release. Coffey was taken into custody and has since been released on a $500,000 bond.

The infant's mother told local news outlet WBTV that it was her child's first day at daycare and that she received a call from the day care informing her that her daughter failed to wake up from her nap time.

The same day of the arrest, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services suspended the license of Creative Beginnings and ordered the facility to shut down, per WCNC. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for next week.