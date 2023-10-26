North Carolina Christian School Employee Who Raped Two Exchange Students Living at Her Home Avoids Jail Time

A former Cape Fear Christian Academy finance officer, accused in 2021 of committing numerous sexual acts with two exchange students she hosted in her home, was given two years of probation in a plea deal Monday.

As reported by The Daily Record, 48-year-old Tammy Renee Tyner, formerly known as Tammy Tyner Moran, was initially charged with six counts of performing sex acts on a student as a substitute parent, six counts of sex acts with a student, two counts of sexual battery and one count of embezzlement.

Tyner Agreed to Alford Plea Deal in Exchange for Probation

The Cottle Lake Drive, Coats, resident submitted an Alford plea to the two counts of sexual battery, accepting a list of conditions from the court in exchange for two consecutive 60-day sentences that were suspended.

As part of her deal, she will serve two years of probation and one of the conditions in the plea arrangement requires her to register as a sex offender. The other charges were dismissed.

In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt, but does admit the state has enough evidence to obtain a guilty verdict at trail. Tyner told the court she was aware her plea meant she would be treated as guilty whether she admitted it or not.

Tyner Accused of Engaging in Sex Acts with 2 Students Who Stayed In Her Home

Tyner was accused of engaging in sex acts with a 17-year-old exchange student in her custody in 2021. A parent of another student accused Tyner of doing the same thing to her son when he stayed with her in 2020.

In addition to serving as chief financial officer at the school, authorities said Moran also allowed student-athletes from outside the area to stay at her home.

The court allowed her to assume her maiden name of Tammy Tyner when her divorce was granted in October. Tyner was represented by Attorney Parrish Hayes Daughtry before Judge C. Winston Gilchrist on Monday.