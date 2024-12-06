North Bay Cyclist Dies After Swallowing Bee During Warm-Up Before Race

A Novato cyclist was killed last month after swallowing a bee while cycling. Phil Heiman was a 69-year-old former superintendent of water treatment in Marin County, according to his online obituary.

Heiman died on Nov. 11 after swallowing a bee and getting stung while warming up for a race. Soon his throat started to swell and he began to have trouble clearing his throat. He then went to the medical tent onsite, where staff told him to go for emergency care, which he proceeded to do. However, Heiman didn't make it to the emergency room.

The cyclist collapsed near his automobile, throat swollen shut and unable to breathe. Bystanders quickly called emergency paramedics to render life-saving aid, but Heiman was without oxygen for approximately 20 minutes before they arrived. He was then transported to UC Davis Medical Center, but never regained consciousness and was on end-of-life care until he passed away.

'He Lived Doing What He Loved Until the Very End'

An avid cyclist, Heiman raced in road, crit and cyclocross events and would often ride his bike the 25 miles to work. After his retirement, he managed a local cycling club and was "involved for years with the close-knit cycling community," his obituary states. "He was always willing to assist any team, organize races, offer help, suggestions, or mento."

Heiman's wife Caroline is a mountain biker and hiker who began road biking to "share in Phil's passion," his obituary said. "He also looked forward to mountain biking with (his son) Phillip and grandson Lucas."

"He lived doing what he loved until the very end," his obituary said. "Everyone knew Phil and he will be sorely missed."

This isn't the first time someone has died as a result of swallowing a bee. Last year, an Indian man died after swallowing a bee while drinking water. As reported by Times of India, the bee stung him on the tongue and food pipe. The man complained of having trouble breathing and was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he died while undergoing treatment.