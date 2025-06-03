Norcross Man Who Fatally Shot Relative After He Accidentally Discharged Weapon Around Children at Baby Shower, Convicted

A man was convicted of murder in a fatal shooting at a Norcross baby shower in 2023, according to the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office.

The jury found Esteven Avila-Vega, 28, guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the shooting death of 39-year-old Angel Mendoza-Ramirez, the DA's office said Monday.

Mendoza-Ramirez Became Inebriated and Accidentally Shot Himself in the Leg at the Baby Shower, Leading to Argument Between Him and Avila-Vega

On April 16, 2023, Avila-Vega attended a baby shower in Norcross with his wife and other family members. During the baby shower, a relative became inebriated and shot himself in the leg with a handgun, prosecutors said.

Mendoza-Ramirez took the handgun from the relative and "put it away to prevent any further misfires near children in attendance," but Avila-Vega "demanded that the firearm be returned," according to the DA's office. Avila-Vega then "provoked Mendoza-Ramirez into an argument" and "produced his own handgun."

Avila-Vega Emptied His Weapon into the Victim, Firing More than a Dozen Shots

During the trial, evidence showed that Avila-Vega fired more than a dozen shots at Mendoza-Ramirez, "emptying the weapon and even continuing to pull the trigger after there were no more bullets to fire."

"There is no place for gun violence in Gwinnett County, but a baby shower is an especially egregious place to be armed," Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said in a statement. "Our hope is that this verdict gives Mr. Mendoza-Ramirez's family healing that they truly deserve."

Prosecutors said Avila-Vega will be sentenced at a later date.