Nora Nelson: Tennessee Woman Charged with Murder of Top Boston Attorney Joseph Donohue Found Stabbed and Tied in Duct Tape on His Houseboat

A woman has been charged with the brutal murder of a prominent Boston attorney who was found stabbed and bound with duct tape on his houseboat. Nora Nelson, 24, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Joseph Donohue, 65, whose body was found on the vessel around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday night.

During her court appearance on Friday, Nelson pleaded not guilty and reportedly shouted, "This is the first time I've ever heard of this happening in my house," according to Fox19. Investigators revealed that Donohue was found dead with multiple stab wounds, while his pet dog was also discovered floating lifeless in the water.

Arrested and Charged for Gruesome Murder

Prosecutors detailed how Donohue's family grew worried after not hearing from him for two days and requested a welfare check. When officers arrived at his houseboat, they were met by Nelson, who identified herself as "Casey" and claimed Donohue was at a strip club, according to investigators.

The court was told that she attempted to block police from entering and began frantically cleaning until they forced their way inside.

"When he opened the sliding doors in the bedroom leading to a patio area, he saw what would later be identified as 65-year-old Joseph Donohue's body wrapped in a white and blue covering, secured with duct tape and affixed with weights," prosecutor Rita Muse said.

Cleaning supplies and blood were found in multiple areas, with a knife believed to be the murder weapon discovered in the water.

Police also claim traces of Nelson's pink fingernail were found embedded in the victim's chest.

Forensic experts from the Boston Police Department confirmed that Donohue died from multiple stab wounds and officially ruled his death a homicide.

After Donohue was identified, his family expressed their devastation, saying they were "heartbroken by this unimaginable tragedy." "Our family is heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. Joe was a wonderful family member, a cherished friend, and a trusted colleague," they said in a statement.

"Always generous and kind, he dedicated his life and career to helping others. He is loved and will be deeply missed."

Multiple Outstanding Charges

Initially named a person of interest in the case, Nelson, who hails from Tennessee, was later linked to the crime. As investigators examined the background of the young woman, originally from Tennessee, they found she had multiple outstanding warrants from unrelated incidents dating back to 2023.

In September 2023, Nelson faced charges for assault with a dangerous weapon against a person over 60, making threats, and malicious destruction of property. A month later, she allegedly pushed her ex-boyfriend and damaged several items in his apartment after refusing to leave following their breakup, according to a police report.

In a separate incident, she was accused of throwing a television remote at her ex, who also claimed she owed him more than $300,000, police said.

This week, Nelson's attorneys said that she has no criminal record in Massachusetts and noted that she holds a computer science degree from the University of Maryland.

The 24-year-old's bail was set at $7,500, and her next court appearance is scheduled for March 3. The Boston Police Department continues to investigate Donohue's death and said that the case remains open and urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.