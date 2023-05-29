With a Noose Around Neck, Model Mahlagha Jaberi Sends Powerful, Symbolic Message from Cannes Red Carpet

The Cannes film festival is known for its massive media coverage. Some of the most prominent faces from entertainment, fashion and business grace the red carpet to make their presence felt on the French Riviera. It is also one of the prestigious platforms used for voicing protests and making strong political statements. Taking this trend forward Iranian-origin model Mahlagha Jaberi made a strong political statement and raised her voice in a symbolic manner against mass executions in Iran.

The stunning made the red-carpet appearance in a bodycon black dress with a beige rope noose around the neck to show her solidarity with the people of Iran where the mass execution of protesting citizens has worried the world and humanitarians.

Mahlagha shared a montage video of her wearing the dress with a message reading, ''Stop execution" Sharing the video, she wrote, ''Dedicated to the people of Iran. #76thcannesfilmfestival. My dress is designed by @jilaatelier. Incredible videographer by @joystrotz. Thank you for bringing our vision to life. And special thanks to my manager Myhanh @mahlaghamanagement for making this all possible. #StopExecutionsInIran.''

Her bold move has created steer on social media platforms, with many applauding her for her courageous step. One Instagram user wrote, ''I didn't follow you and I didn't even know you that much, but today everyone is talking about your patriotism except for the enemies of the country, you showed it in the best way possible #'' While another one simply commented, ''The message you delivered to the world was great. Thank you, dear Mahlagha. Hoping for freedom.''

Mahlagha is known for her outstanding appearances on Cannes red carpet previously and also for her striking similar looks with Indian Superstar and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Mahlagha's looks have always caught the attention of global media on the prestigious platform.

This year many protestors have grabbed the attention with their unique and strong way of expressing solidarity with some or other causes. Everyone's attention was drawn to a protestor at the Cannes Film Festival in the midst of all the red carpet outfits that have been making news. On the stairs leading to the theatre, the woman was seen dousing herself in fake blood after being seen wearing a dress with the colors of the Ukrainian national flag.