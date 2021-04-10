Prince Philip Died After Having McDonald's Sprite? Conspiracy Theory Floats with Palace Silent on Cause of Death

A viral claim suggesting Prince Philip died after drinking McDonald's Sprite is found to be fake. After recovering from an infection and heart procedure, the Duke of Edinburgh breathed his last on Friday. The 99-year-old husband of the Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving consort of any British monarch.

Prince Philip was admitted to London-based King Edward VII hospital in February after he was reportedly "feeling unwell." Following a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew's, the Duke was discharged on March 16. Prince Philip moved to Windsor Castle where he was claimed to be in "good spirits".

Duke's Cause of Death Not Disclosed Yet

A statement posted by the Buckingham Palace did not disclose the cause of Duke's death. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family joins with people around the world in mourning his loss," read the official statement.

However, the viral claim linking the Duke's death with sprite gained momentum after a photoshopped image of a CNN article started circulating on social media. The screenshot, claiming to be providing the live updates read, "Prince Phillip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Dead After Drinking McDonald's Sprite. He Was 99."

The hoax claim tricked many social media users into believing the same. "Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has died at the age of 99 after drinking a small McDonalds Sprite, The Royal Family announces," tweeted a user as another added, "Prince philip 3 seconds after drinking that mcdonalds sprite."

The viral fake claim also started McDonald's Sprite to trend on the microblogging site.

Social Media Speculates Duke's Cause of Death

Speaking to People, Charles Anson, former press secretary to the Queen, said that the British monarch was prepared for her husband's death following a series of health issues.

"She would have thought about this moment several times, and her way would be to remain as steady and as calm as possible. That comes naturally to her through her temperament and her experience," Anson told the outlet adding, "In my years of working for her she was always calm, no matter what was going on. But for any human being, this is a very cathartic moment."

However, the social media had its own version on what caused Prince Philip's death. "JUST IN PRINCE PHILIPS CAUSE OF DEATH ANNOUNCED: it was found out that the late prince philip listened to "on sight" by kanye west," read a tweet.

"The cause of death is someone brought a crunchwrap supreme into the palace and prince philip accidentally smelled it from the hallway," wrote another.