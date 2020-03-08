Finnish smartphone maker Nokia is trying every possible strategy to grab market shares. After tying up with the James Bond franchise to release its phone stunningly, new details surfaced about the forthcoming Nokia smartphone Captain America. According to a report, the soon-to-be-launched device will appear as Nokia 5.3 instead of 5.2.

The report also highlights the key specifications of the device and the colour options it will come in.

According to the report, the Nokia 5.3, aka Captain America, is the dual-SIM TA-1234 which listed on the Wi-Fi certification list at the end of last year. The report also claims that the Nokia 5.3 will sport a somewhat more prominent display, measuring 6.55 inches and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The smartphone rumoured to feature a mid-range Snapdragon 660/665 SoC.

The device will purportedly appear in several RAM editions. The basic version will come with 3 GB RAM, while the premium edition will pack 6 GB RAM. The internal storage of the device will house 64 GB internal storage with expandability support with a micro SD card slot. On the camera side, the Nokia 5.3 will house a 16 MP primary camera sensor coupled with two 8 MP and one 5 MP camera. While there are no further details about the sensors yet, it might come with an ultra-wide telephoto and a macro camera. The device will pack an 8 MP selfie camera too.

The smartphone is expected to come in three colour variants. HMD Global will roll out the smartphone in charcoal and cyan initially and release another colour version sometime later.

The Nokia 5.3, aka Captain America smartphone, was spotted earlier on benchmarking website Geekbench. Recently a new forthcoming Nokia smartphone also popped up in the trailer of the forthcoming James Bond movie franchisee "No Time to Die." In the trailer, a new secret agent dubbed Agent Nomi is seen using the Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone. HMD Global has also unveiled its latest snazziest-ever commercial featuring the Agent Nomi actor Lashana Lynch.