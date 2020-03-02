Besides a series of mid-range Android-powered smartphones and its 2020 flagship 9.2, HMD Global is tipped to unleash a new entry-level 4G smartphone in the Asian market soon. The upcoming smartphone dubbed Nokia C2 would reportedly come with model number TA-1204 and have dual 4G SIM slots. Besides, the forthcoming smartphone would come with an UniSoC processor like its predecessor Nokia C1.

There are no further details about the pricing, colour options or specifications of Nokia C2 yet. However, according to smartphone trends, the Nokia C2 would come with an improved design, enhanced camera, better internet penetration and a more powerful battery. We also expect the smartphone to come in a wide range of colour options.

HMD Global has already bagged the necessary certification in Thailand and Malaysia. Hence it is expected to hit the shelves in the Asian market soon. HMD Global was supposed to release the device alongside a series of tools at the MWC Barcelona event, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Finnish smartphone maker was supposed to roll out a mid-budget 5G smartphone called Nokia 8.2, a budget 5G-enabled smartphone dubbed 5.1 and an entry-level phone 1.3.

The 5G-ready Nokia 8.2 smartphone is purported to be powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC combining an Octa-core 2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, and a Hexa Core Kryo 475 processor. The SoC would come paired with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

The Nokia 8.2 is also rumoured to pack a 4000 mAh battery and house a 13 MP primary camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera and a 32 MP selfie camera. The other budget 5G-ready smartphone 5.2 is rumoured to come powered with a SnapDragon 632 SoC, dual camera setup combining an 18 MP and a 16 MP camera sensor, an 8MP selfie shooter and 6.2 LCD display. The device is expected to be powered by a 3500 mAh battery.