Though Nokia hasn't confirmed anything about its highly-awaited 2020 flagship, a new leaked render hints at more details about its powerful camera. Like many other Nokia flagship devices, the upcoming Nokia 9.2 would also sport a powerful pack of cameras to offer outstanding image quality. The new render spotted by GizChina via ITHome shows the forthcoming flagship in Nokia would sport an Oreo quad-camera setup to meet the primary camera requirements.

The new render indicates that the upcoming Nokia 9.2 smartphone would sacrifice the frontal notch, minimise the bezels, and house the quad-camera in a circular style.

According to earlier rumours, the Nokia 9.2 is supposed to pack a 32 MP or a 24 MP selfie camera along with a rugged IP69 certified housing. Twitter user @nokia-anew made an initial claim that HMD Global was testing an under-display selfie camera for incorporating in its upcoming flagship device. In another tweet, the Twitter leaker mentioned scepticism regarding the under-display camera technology. The area of the display where the selfie camera hides becomes visible under direct sunlight, and the pixels in that particular portion get a bit stretched.

The rear camera module is rumoured to pack four camera sensors with 13 MP capacity. It would offer required features like Optical and Digital Zoom, Macro mode, AI Face detection and ultra-wide photography.

The device is supposed to pack a 5.99-inch QHD pOLED waterfall display with a resolution count of 1440 x 2560 pixels and a pixel density worth 490 PPI. For added protection, the device display is expected to come with required Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

If rumours are to be trusted, the Nokia 9.2 will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 or 865G processor paired with 8 GB of RAM and be available in both 128 GB and 256 GB storage capacities. The smartphone would come with 5G network connectivity and all regular features like WiFi, NFC and BlueTooth.

The device would run on Android 10 or Android 11 vanilla operating system and is supposed to hit the shelves between September and November 2020.