Kim Seo Hyung starrer Korean drama (K-Drama), Nobody Knows, has succeeded in stealing the spotlight of Monday-Tuesday dramas with an interesting story and stunning cast. The mini-series did not just open up to positive reviews from the viewers, but it also managed to top the rating chart of Monday-Tuesday dramas, beating tvN drama The Cursed and JTBC show I'll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice.

The crime thriller revolves around the life of a detective named Cha Young Jin, who investigates the mysterious murder case of her childhood friend. During her journey, she meets three different types of people – a young boy named Go Eun Ho, his teacher Lee Sun Woo and a mysterious man named Baek Sang Ho.

Nobody Knows tops television rating chart

Nobody Knows premiered on SBS on Monday, March 2, with an average television rating of 6.6 percent nationwide and 6.9 percent in Seoul. The second part of the first episode acquired nine percent television rating across the country and 9.6 percent in Seoul, according to Nielson Korea.

At the same time, tvN series The Cursed recorded an average of 4.2 percent viewership ratings for its seventh episode aired on Monday and JTBC show I'll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice recorded only 2.5 percent rating for its third episode.

Meantime, Nobody Knows continued to maintain the top position for its second episode also. The chapter that aired on Tuesday, March 3, recorded a nationwide viewership rating of 8.1 percent and a rating 9.6 percent in Seoul. While The Cursed recorded an average of five percent television rating, I'll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice maintained its 2.5 percent rating for the fourth episode.

Here is what the K-Drama fans have to say what Nobody Knows:

The SBS crime thriller received rave reviews from K-Drama fans worldwide. People from various parts of the world shared their reviews about the mini-series on Twitter. Check out some of the fan tweets about the show below:

i really enjoyed the first episode. it was a good establishment to the story and the characters! crime/investigation is one of my fav genres and this one definitely looks promising! I cant wait for next episode

Done watching ep.1. I'm suspecting everyone in this drama. It's quite intriguing. I liked this kind of mystery drama.

~#NobodyKnows: It was an interesting pilot episode. Started simply for the casts #KimSeoHyung, #RyuDeokHwan n #ParkHoon. Enjoyed the edgy n mysterious vibe of it so far. But hope it gets better as it goes.

Wooope new drama!!!! Wahh beautiful Kim sae ron and Kim si eun. So curious what will happen next??

Cha Young Jin's fangirl. Wow. I love this drama already. Thank you, writer.

Find out why Nobody Knows is a must-watch:

Meanwhile, the cast members of Nobody Knows said the drama is a must-watch mainly because it is very different from other crime thriller dramas. While actress Kim Seo Hyung said the drama delivers mystery and emotion at the same time, actor Ryu Deok Hwan said the drama simultaneously focuses on the incidents and the characters' emotions.

"I think ['Nobody Knows'] is a drama that tries to convey a broader meaning. Instead of being limited to one genre, it approaches and tells the story in many different ways. I think many people will relate to it. I hope it'll be a drama that is meaningful to viewers," cast member Park Hoon said as reported by Soompi.