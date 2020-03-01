Nobody Knows, the Kdrama starring Kim Seo Hyung and Ryu Deok Hwan in lead roles, will premiere on SBS this Monday, March 2, 9.40 pm KST. The mini-series will focus on a mysterious murder case while highlighting certain challenges faced by young adults. The story will be narrated through the life of a detective Cha Young Jin.

People in Korea can watch the crime thriller on SBS this Monday at 9.40 pm KST. They can also stream the show on the official website of the broadcasting channel. But Korean drama lovers from other parts of the world, including the non-Korean speaking population, will have to watch the mini-series on various streaming sites.

Kim Seo Hyung as Cha Young Jin

In the Kdrama, actress Kim Seo Hyung portrays the role of detective Cha Young Jin. The story primarily revolves around her relationship with a young boy named Go Eun Ho as well as his teacher Lee Seon Woo.

The actress recently revealed that she had to put in a lot of effort for playing the character. She urged the viewers to carefully and closely watch each episode of Nobody Knows to know the backstory of her character.

"I diligently prepared and worked hard for this role like all the characters I've played so far. You can look forward to this character as someone who contains my emotions, the actress said, adding, "We have excellent teamwork. Ahn Ji Ho, who plays Go Eun Ho, seems to have excellent concentration and understanding of his character. He is sincerely immersing into his acting, and I am proud of him" (via Soompi).

Ryu Deok Hwan as Lee Sun Woo

The actor revealed that his character in Nobody Knows is very different form all the roles he played so far. "Lee Sun Woo, who I'm portraying this time, is someone who rebels and always contemplates different choices. I'm choosing to express myself in a non-exaggerated way. I want to show acting that matches the script by writer Kim Eun Hyang well because that's our real appearance," he said.