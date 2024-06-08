Noa Argamani Freed: Israel Rescues Noa Agramani Who Was Kidnapped by Hamas Along with Three Other Hostages Held Captive Since Oct 7 [WATCH]

Israel's army has rescued four hostages who Hamas kidnapped from the Nova music festival during the group's attacks on October 7. The rescued hostages have been identified as Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrei Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The hostages were rescued during a "complex" operation at two locations in Nuseirat, central Gaza, the IDF said on Saturday. An emotional video of Noa, 26, reuniting with her father, Yakov, has been shared on social media, showing them hugging and kissing. The reunion follows Noa's harrowing experience in the captivity of Hamas since she was abducted at the Nova music festival.

Noa Is Free

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the hostages are in good medical condition. These are the first hostages to be rescued since two others were freed during a raid in February. Israel said that 130 hostages remain in Gaza, though a large number may have died due to the harsh conditions of their captivity.

A video of Argamani hugging her father after their reunion was broadcast by Israel News 12.

Footage of Argamani being dragged into Gaza by Hamas terrorists was widely circulated after their October 7 attack in the country.

More recently, Argamani had appeared in propaganda videos broadcast by the group.

The Saturday raid is the largest single recovery of hostages captured by Hamas, bringing the total number of those rescued to seven.

A video of Noa receiving a phone call from Israeli President Isaac Herzog was shared by his office. "I am so happy to be here. Thank you for everything, thank you for this moment," said a smiling Argamani, sitting with her father in a hospital room.

In another video, speaking on the phone with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Noa said, "I am very moved. I haven't heard Hebrew for so long."

Back Home after Months

She was kidnapped along with her boyfriend, Avinatan Or, from the Supernova festival on the morning of October 7. Her boyfriend is still believed to be in captivity.

In a statement, the IDF said: "The hostages were rescued by the IDF, ISA and 'Yamam' forces from two separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat.

"They are in good medical condition and have been transferred to the 'Sheba' Tel-HaShomer Medical Centre for further medical examinations.

"The security forces will continue to make every effort to bring the hostages home."

A Hamas official said that Israel's release of four hostages after nine months was "a sign of failure, not an achievement," according to Reuters.

Around 1,200 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas attack, and around 250 were taken hostage. Over 100 hostages were freed during a ceasefire in November in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

After Noa was captured in October, she appeared in a chilling hostage video in January, speaking alongside fellow captives Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38. The two men were later reported to have been killed, with Noa forced to announce their deaths.

Hamas also released a "psychological terror" video believed to feature Noa's voice on May 31.

This sparked outrage from her family and campaigners, who have urged the government to bring her and the other hostages in Gaza home.

The voice identified as Noa can be heard saying: "I am imprisoned with Al-Qassam Brigades [the armed wing of Hamas].

"I have been in captivity for more than 237 days and do not know till when.

"I say to the people of Israel: Have you become government partners with Netanyahu, Gallant and Gantz? Will my fate together with my colleagues be like Ron Arad's fate?"

Ron Arad was an Israeli airman who bailed out of his plane during a mission over southern Lebanon in 1986 and was taken hostage. Israel has tried to locate him for decades, but he is now presumed dead.

Noa's mother, Liora Argamani, who has stage 4 brain cancer, has repeatedly expressed her wish to see her daughter again.

Late last year, the 61-year-old made a desperate plea to US President Joe Biden, begging for the chance to "hug" her daughter "one last time" before she dies.

Some survivors released from Gaza during the hostage exchange and ceasefire deal in November have described being tortured, sexually assaulted, and starved while in captivity.